Nelson Harold Walsh Jr., 68, passed away peacefully on Jan. 3, 2020, at Largo Medical Center.



He was born in Willimantic. He worked for many years at Stork H & E Machinery in Ithaca, New York, and after retiring relocated to Largo, Florida. We will never forget his competitive spirit for the Patriots and the New York Yankees.



He is predeceased by his father, Nelson H. Walsh Sr. He is survived by his wife, Bettyann; daughters, Kelly Tilley (Spencer) and Amy Walsh; mother, Eleanor Walsh; sister, Sandra Dietrich (John); granddaughters, Madison and Morgan; nieces, a nephew, his beloved dog (Hannah), and many family members and friends.



At his request, there will be no funeral service. A Mass will be held in Connecticut at a later date. Cremation care provided by Beacon Direct Cremation.







