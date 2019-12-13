Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Newton H. Thompson. View Sign Service Information Windsor Locks Funeral Home 441 Spring Street Windsor Locks , CT 06096 (860)-623-3498 Visitation 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Windsor Locks Funeral Home 441 Spring Street Windsor Locks , CT 06096 View Map Funeral service 10:00 AM Windsor Locks Congregational Church 8 Main St. Windsor Locks , CT View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Newton H. Thompson, 93, of Hopkinton, Massachusetts, formerly of Windsor Locks, and East Windsor, and New Port Richey, Florida, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday Dec. 10, 2019, at the Stanley R. Tippett Hospice Home in Needham, Massachusetts.



Newton was born Jan. 28, 1926, in Hartford, the son of the late Newton Thompson and Irene Smith. He was the loving husband of the late Christine M. Thompson. He retired at age 62 from the Connecticut Natural Gas Co. after 33 years in sales. He was a long-standing member and Deacon at the Windsor Locks Congregational Church. Newton served as a Sergeant in the United States Army Air Force during WWII; was a member of the Masons and American Legion; enjoyed reading and the daily crossword, family gatherings, travelling with family and friends, attending the theater, playing racquetball and card games.



In addition to his late wife Christine, to whom he was married for 63 years, he is survived by their four sons, Newton H. Thompson III and his wife, Kathleen, of Medfield, Massachusetts, Jeffery S. Thompson and his wife, Judith, of Williamsburg, Virginia, Mark C. Thompson of Hartford, and Christopher D. Thompson and his wife, Cynthia, of Dover, New Hampshire; his five grandchildren, Ryan C. Thompson and his wife, Kate, of Dracut, Massachusetts, Benjamin B. Thompson and his wife, Amanda, of Northboro, Massachusetts, Aaron D. Thompson of Farmington, New Hampshire, Kristina M. Thompson of Utrecht, The Netherlands, and Philip N. Thompson of East Boston, Massachusetts; two great-grandchildren Jack C. and Ivy G. Thompson; his sister, Norma Cahill of Bristol; and his late siblings, Irene Weigert, Nancy Monroe, and Clayton Thompson; sisters-in-law Dorothy Donato of Hyde Park, Massachusetts and Rose Ann Thompson of Waveland, Mississipi; and former daughter-in-law Cynthia B. Thompson of Bear, Delaware; and many beloved nieces and nephews.



Visitation hours will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, at Windsor Locks Funeral Home, 441 Spring St., Windsor Locks. A funeral service will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 16 at Windsor Locks Congregational Church (Please meet at the church), 8 Main St., Windsor Locks. Committal will follow at Grove Cemetery.



Memorial donations may be made in memory of Newton to the American Diabetes Association, Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215.



Online condolences may be made by visiting



www.windsorlocksfuneralhome.com







Newton H. Thompson, 93, of Hopkinton, Massachusetts, formerly of Windsor Locks, and East Windsor, and New Port Richey, Florida, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday Dec. 10, 2019, at the Stanley R. Tippett Hospice Home in Needham, Massachusetts.Newton was born Jan. 28, 1926, in Hartford, the son of the late Newton Thompson and Irene Smith. He was the loving husband of the late Christine M. Thompson. He retired at age 62 from the Connecticut Natural Gas Co. after 33 years in sales. He was a long-standing member and Deacon at the Windsor Locks Congregational Church. Newton served as a Sergeant in the United States Army Air Force during WWII; was a member of the Masons and American Legion; enjoyed reading and the daily crossword, family gatherings, travelling with family and friends, attending the theater, playing racquetball and card games.In addition to his late wife Christine, to whom he was married for 63 years, he is survived by their four sons, Newton H. Thompson III and his wife, Kathleen, of Medfield, Massachusetts, Jeffery S. Thompson and his wife, Judith, of Williamsburg, Virginia, Mark C. Thompson of Hartford, and Christopher D. Thompson and his wife, Cynthia, of Dover, New Hampshire; his five grandchildren, Ryan C. Thompson and his wife, Kate, of Dracut, Massachusetts, Benjamin B. Thompson and his wife, Amanda, of Northboro, Massachusetts, Aaron D. Thompson of Farmington, New Hampshire, Kristina M. Thompson of Utrecht, The Netherlands, and Philip N. Thompson of East Boston, Massachusetts; two great-grandchildren Jack C. and Ivy G. Thompson; his sister, Norma Cahill of Bristol; and his late siblings, Irene Weigert, Nancy Monroe, and Clayton Thompson; sisters-in-law Dorothy Donato of Hyde Park, Massachusetts and Rose Ann Thompson of Waveland, Mississipi; and former daughter-in-law Cynthia B. Thompson of Bear, Delaware; and many beloved nieces and nephews.Visitation hours will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, at Windsor Locks Funeral Home, 441 Spring St., Windsor Locks. A funeral service will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 16 at Windsor Locks Congregational Church (Please meet at the church), 8 Main St., Windsor Locks. Committal will follow at Grove Cemetery.Memorial donations may be made in memory of Newton to the American Diabetes Association, Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215.Online condolences may be made by visiting Published in Journal Inquirer from Dec. 13 to Dec. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Army World War II Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close