Born in Springfield, Dec. 14, 1982, he was the son of Cindy L. Cardaropoli. Nicholas grew up in Enfield and graduated from Enfield High School in 2001. He was an electrician and a roofer. Nick had a love for music, the beach, and his family. He was a free spirit, always smiling, gentle, and kind to all. He will be dearly missed and never forgotten.



In addition to his mother, he leaves his fiance, Zoecrimson Dellarocco; a twin brother, Peter Cardaropoli (Tania); his nieces, Gianna and Mia; brother, Danny Lepko; uncles, Jeffrey (Ellen), and Jimmy (Corie); aunts, Anna and Frankie; many loving cousins, especially Tonya, Paula, and Dominick with whom he shared a special bond; and many loving friends. He was predeceased by his uncle, Dominick "Buck-Buck" Cardaropoli; and grandparents, Dominick and Corrine Cardaropoli.



His family will receive friends Tuesday, Sept. 3, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels, 61 South Road, Enfield with a service at 7 p.m. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.



For those of you that are suffering from addiction, there is always hope. Please seek help before it is too late.



