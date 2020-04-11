Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nicole "Nicky" (Quail) Daignault. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Nicole "Nicky" (Quail) Daignault, 49, of Vernon, beloved wife of the late Jay N. Daignault passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at home.



She was born on Jan. 8, 1971, in Cape Town, South Africa, the daughter of David Quail of Bellaire, Texas and the late Lynn (Liebenstein) Quail. Nicky was raised in Vernon and was a graduate of Rockville High School. Nicky and Jay spent many years living in Manchester where they raised their three boys. Growing up, Nicky had a passion for playing softball. She was a very competitive player who loved showing off her skills as catcher and hitting the ball out of the park. She loved music and seeing her favorite bands in concert.



In addition to her father David, she is survived by her two sons, Ricky Daignault, of Manchester, and Brandon Daignault, of Coventry; her grandchildren Rylie, Kaleb, and Tristan Daignault of Worcester, Massachusetts; her brother, Trevor Quail, of Ellington; her sister and brother-in-law, Lara (Quail) and Steven J. Lewkowicz Jr. of Southington and their children, Maya, Makayla, and Eli; her aunts and uncles; Myrna and Joe Adler ,of Delray Beach, Florida, Toni and Stanley Milliner, in Israel, Taube and Avi Panigel ,in Israel, and Beryl and Roy Grindrod, in England; her many cousins, and friends; and her boyfriend, Steven Het, of Vernon. In addition to her husband and mother, Nicky was predeceased by her son,Brett Daignault; and her in-laws, Napoleon and Pat (Fox) Daignault.



A celebration of Nicky's life will be held in the future, with a place, date, and time to be announced.



Should family and friends desire, memorial contributions in her memory may be made to National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI).







Nicole "Nicky" (Quail) Daignault, 49, of Vernon, beloved wife of the late Jay N. Daignault passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at home.She was born on Jan. 8, 1971, in Cape Town, South Africa, the daughter of David Quail of Bellaire, Texas and the late Lynn (Liebenstein) Quail. Nicky was raised in Vernon and was a graduate of Rockville High School. Nicky and Jay spent many years living in Manchester where they raised their three boys. Growing up, Nicky had a passion for playing softball. She was a very competitive player who loved showing off her skills as catcher and hitting the ball out of the park. She loved music and seeing her favorite bands in concert.In addition to her father David, she is survived by her two sons, Ricky Daignault, of Manchester, and Brandon Daignault, of Coventry; her grandchildren Rylie, Kaleb, and Tristan Daignault of Worcester, Massachusetts; her brother, Trevor Quail, of Ellington; her sister and brother-in-law, Lara (Quail) and Steven J. Lewkowicz Jr. of Southington and their children, Maya, Makayla, and Eli; her aunts and uncles; Myrna and Joe Adler ,of Delray Beach, Florida, Toni and Stanley Milliner, in Israel, Taube and Avi Panigel ,in Israel, and Beryl and Roy Grindrod, in England; her many cousins, and friends; and her boyfriend, Steven Het, of Vernon. In addition to her husband and mother, Nicky was predeceased by her son,Brett Daignault; and her in-laws, Napoleon and Pat (Fox) Daignault.A celebration of Nicky's life will be held in the future, with a place, date, and time to be announced.Should family and friends desire, memorial contributions in her memory may be made to National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI). Published in Journal Inquirer from Apr. 11 to Apr. 15, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close