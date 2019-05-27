Norma Jean (Kinney) Anderson, 80, of Vernon, died peacefully Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at Manchester Memorial Hospital surrounded by her family.
Norma was born May 17, 1939, in Houlton, Maine, daughter of the late William "Leo" and Reta Inez (Grant) Kinney. She attended Houlton High School. A resident of Vernon for over 55 years, Norma was employed locally by various manufacturing companies, her last position held for 25 years until her retirement was with Merrill Industries. A kind, caring, loving, and devoted mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend to many, she will be dearly missed.
She leaves her three daughters and their families, Deborah Moulin and her husband, Michael, Sheila Boilard and her husband, Paul, and Valerie Kauffman and her husband, Kenneth; her grandchildren and great-grandchildren who were everything to her: her grandchildren, Amber, Mickey, Danielle, Julie, Kelly and Katelyn; she was "Gigi" to Zackary, Alayna, Isaac, Raelynn, Joelle, Immanuel, Alexander, and Aria. She also leaves her brother-in-law, Winfield Lowery; and sister-in-law, Geri Kinney, and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her great-grandsons, Wesley and Wyatt; her brother, Joseph Kinney; and her sister, Frances Lowery.
Funeral services will be private at the request of her family.
Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home in Vernon has care of the arrangements.
Please visit
www.carmonfuneralhome.com
for online condolences.
Published in Journal Inquirer from May 27 to May 31, 2019