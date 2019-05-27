Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Norma Jean (Kinney) Anderson. View Sign Service Information Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home 551 Talcottville Rd Vernon , CT 06066 (860)-875-3536 Send Flowers Obituary

Norma Jean (Kinney) Anderson, 80, of Vernon, died peacefully Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at Manchester Memorial Hospital surrounded by her family.



Norma was born May 17, 1939, in Houlton, Maine, daughter of the late William "Leo" and Reta Inez (Grant) Kinney. She attended Houlton High School. A resident of Vernon for over 55 years, Norma was employed locally by various manufacturing companies, her last position held for 25 years until her retirement was with Merrill Industries. A kind, caring, loving, and devoted mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend to many, she will be dearly missed.



She leaves her three daughters and their families, Deborah Moulin and her husband, Michael, Sheila Boilard and her husband, Paul, and Valerie Kauffman and her husband, Kenneth; her grandchildren and great-grandchildren who were everything to her: her grandchildren, Amber, Mickey, Danielle, Julie, Kelly and Katelyn; she was "Gigi" to Zackary, Alayna, Isaac, Raelynn, Joelle, Immanuel, Alexander, and Aria. She also leaves her brother-in-law, Winfield Lowery; and sister-in-law, Geri Kinney, and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her great-grandsons, Wesley and Wyatt; her brother, Joseph Kinney; and her sister, Frances Lowery.



Funeral services will be private at the request of her family.



Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home in Vernon has care of the arrangements.



Please visit



www.carmonfuneralhome.com



for online condolences.







Norma Jean (Kinney) Anderson, 80, of Vernon, died peacefully Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at Manchester Memorial Hospital surrounded by her family.Norma was born May 17, 1939, in Houlton, Maine, daughter of the late William "Leo" and Reta Inez (Grant) Kinney. She attended Houlton High School. A resident of Vernon for over 55 years, Norma was employed locally by various manufacturing companies, her last position held for 25 years until her retirement was with Merrill Industries. A kind, caring, loving, and devoted mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend to many, she will be dearly missed.She leaves her three daughters and their families, Deborah Moulin and her husband, Michael, Sheila Boilard and her husband, Paul, and Valerie Kauffman and her husband, Kenneth; her grandchildren and great-grandchildren who were everything to her: her grandchildren, Amber, Mickey, Danielle, Julie, Kelly and Katelyn; she was "Gigi" to Zackary, Alayna, Isaac, Raelynn, Joelle, Immanuel, Alexander, and Aria. She also leaves her brother-in-law, Winfield Lowery; and sister-in-law, Geri Kinney, and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her great-grandsons, Wesley and Wyatt; her brother, Joseph Kinney; and her sister, Frances Lowery.Funeral services will be private at the request of her family.Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home in Vernon has care of the arrangements.Please visitfor online condolences. Published in Journal Inquirer from May 27 to May 31, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close