Service Information Newkirk & Whitney Funeral Home 318 Burnside Ave East Hartford , CT 06108 (860)-528-4135 Visitation 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM Newkirk & Whitney Funeral Home 318 Burnside Ave East Hartford , CT 06108 Memorial service 10:00 AM Newkirk & Whitney Funeral Home 318 Burnside Ave East Hartford , CT 06108 Committal Following Services Hillside Cemetery East Hartford , CT Obituary

Norma Marie Montgomery Parker Noonan



It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that the passing of Norma Noonan is announced. Born in the small town of Woodstock, N.B., Canada, she remained a small-town girl at heart throughout her life. She was the third and last child born of LeRoy and Helen Bagley Montgomery. She grew from a child and sister to become a wife, mother, stepmother, aunt, grandmother, and great-grandmother - and she excelled at each role. During her life she spent time working at D&L, Holland Machine, and Horst Engineering. She had a big heart and gave back to her community by volunteering at nursing homes, serving as a daytime companion to the elderly, and delivering Meals on Wheels. Norma did love to travel. She had been to the Bahamas, Jamaica, Ireland, Japan, every state east of the Mississippi River, and most states west of the Mississippi River, making new friends and enjoying the locale with each visit.



She was predeceased by her parents; her first husband, Leo Parker; her sister, Dean Boudreau; and her brother, Harry Montgomery. Her greatest loss was that of her youngest son, Donald Parker. She is survived by her husband, James Noonan, who filled her life with adventure, love, and more than a few wisecracks. He was there for the bus trip around Ireland and bullet train rides through Japan, but he was also there for the doctor's appointments and late-night car rides when she just had to get out of the house. James is a good man who put her first until the very end. Norma is also survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Wayne and Vicki Parker, her granddaughter, Heather and her husband, Adam Stuart, Heather's son, Colton, and her granddaughter, Diana Parker and her daughter, Reagan. She is also survived by her son, Lloyd Parker and his companion, Shari Schlemmer Atwater, her granddaughter, Lindsey Parker and her husband, Noel Walsh, and her grandson, Brian Parker. On her husband's side, she is survived by James' son, Derek Noonan, Derek's wife, Natasza, and their children, Anna and Alex. Norma is also survived by several nieces and nephews.



The family wishes to extend its thanks to Doctors Kaitlyn Guardino and Hazar Dahhan, Visiting Nurses Lisa, Tami, Donna, Debbie, and other members of the organization who helped to make her life better through trying times. We'd also like to thank the wonderful staff in the Manchester Memorial Hospital ER and 2 East. Not to be forgotten are dear friends Dolores, Dawn, Charlene, and Sue for their most gracious support.



You are invited to pay your condolences to the family on Sunday, March 22, from 4 to 8 p.m., at Newkirk and Whitney Funeral Home, 318 Burnside Ave., East Hartford.



A memorial service will be held 10 a.m., Monday, March 23, at Newkirk and Whitney Funeral Home. Committal services immediately following at the family plot in Hillside Cemetery, East Hartford.



To sign the online guestbook go to



www.NewkirkandWhitney.com



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the or the .







Published in Journal Inquirer from Mar. 20 to Mar. 24, 2020

