Norman F. Barnaby III, 40, of Windsor Locks, passed away unexpectedly at home on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019.
Born in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, he was the beloved son of Valerie (Peterson) Barnaby and the late Norman Barnaby Jr.
Norman was employed as an auto body technician for many years. In his free time, he enjoyed spending time with his family, building up bikes and riding his Harley. He also enjoyed many outdoor activities such as fishing and hiking, and attending concerts.
Besides his mother, Valerie, he leaves his children, Charlie, Tyler, Kori, and Taylor; his fiancé, Ashlee Wilson of Windsor Locks; his brother, Jason Barnaby of Windsor Locks; his sister, Melissa Kelley and her husband, Robert, of Somers; and many nieces and nephews.
His family will receive relatives and friends on Saturday, Nov. 30, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Windsor Locks Funeral Home, 441 Spring St., Windsor Locks. Burial will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Nov. 29 to Dec. 3, 2019