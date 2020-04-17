Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Norman G. Altman. View Sign Service Information John F. Tierney Funeral Home 219 West Center Street Manchester , CT 06040-4857 (860)-643-1222 Send Flowers Obituary

Norman G. Altman, 97, beloved father of Nancy Pappas (Manchester) and Joan Altman (Brooklyn) passed away on Wednesday, April 8, 2020.



Known affectionately in the family as "Gee," Norman will be deeply missed by his loving family. Born in Philadelphia, he was the son of Martin and Belle (Olshan) Altman. He met his wife, Miriam (Miki) Karmel, when they were teens. After Pearl Harbor Norm enlisted in the U.S. Army. He married Miki on a three-day leave before he deployed to France. They enjoyed 61 years of marriage, sharing their passions for gourmet cooking, theater and dance, gymnastics and ice skating, until Miki died in 2005. Norm attended college thanks to the GI Bill, finishing two engineering degrees at Harvard University. He worked for several electronics firms and pursued a number of side projects – including patenting a device that made a toy dance when it "heard" music, and an amusement park ride that simulated a rocket launch. But the centerpiece of his career was establishing Altman Associates of Stamford, which provided optical/digital equipment to the government and the aerospace industry. He was most proud of his work on the NASA lunar orbiter, which mapped the surface of the moon in 1966-67. Norm's innovation allowed the images to be completely clear, even though the orbiter was hurtling through space. Family life was central to Norm. He patiently read aloud to his daughters; taught them to ice skate; shared his love of dance, gymnastics, and theater; helped with endless school assignments; and encouraged their musical interests. Norm and Miki ("Gee and Nonny") were devoted to their two granddaughters, Rebecca and Sarah. Great-grandson Asa was a delightful bonus for Norm, and he had recently "met" his new great-granddaughter, Miriam, over FaceTime.



Norman leaves his daughter, Nancy Pappas, and her husband, Ted, of Manchester; his daughter, Joan Altman, of Brooklyn; his granddaughter, Rebecca Pappas, and her partner, Matthew Tomas, of East Hampton; his granddaughter, Sarah Pappas and her husband, Josh Berkow, of Detroit, and their children, Asa and Miriam; and his sister-in-law, Annemarie Altman of Sharon, Massachusetts.



The family would like to thank the staff at Salmon Brook Center in Glastonbury for their affectionate and attentive care. Memorial donations may be made to the Resident Council Fund at Salmon Brook, 72 Salmon Brook Parkway, Glastonbury. Alternately, please consider donating to



www.artistrelief.org



providing grants to artists facing financial emergencies due to COVID-19.



Inquiries can be made to Tierney Funeral Home, Manchester.







