Norman J. Francoeur passed away peacefully after a courageous fight with cancer on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, in East Hartford.
He was born on April 14, 1944, in Van Buren, Maine. He worked at Manchester Memorial Hospital for over 40 years. He was a very loving man dedicated to his family and his job.
He is survived by four brothers and two sisters of New Brunswick, Canada; his loving wife of 46 years, Charlene; a son, Patrick; a daughter, Alicia; and two grandchildren, Liana and Ryan.
A celebration of life will take place in his honor at the Hilton Garden Inn of Glastonbury on Saturday, Nov. 23, from noon to 2 p.m.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Nov. 21 to Nov. 25, 2019