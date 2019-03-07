Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Norman Walter Noble, 88, beloved husband of 65 years to Florence (Horanzy) Noble, passed away peacefully Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at St. Francis Hospital.



Norman was born Oct. 10, 1930, on his family's West Suffield farm to the late Elwyn J. and Norma M. (Sponagle) Noble and resided there all his life. After high school, Norman served in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Korean War. On returning home, he raised broadleaf tobacco with his father, then son and grandson. He also worked for Roncari Industries, Fleming Trucking, and with his wife Florence, owned and operated Flowers Unlimited in Suffield for many years. Norman, known to family and friends as Needy, was an avid sports fan who followed the Boston Red Sox, New England Patriots, UConn women's basketball, and NASCAR. He loved betting on thoroughbreds at Saratoga Race Track, people-watching while having a drink on the porch of the Red Lion Inn in Stockbridge, family cookouts under the big maple and black walnut trees on the farm, and his Farmall and John Deere tractors. He will be greatly missed by family and friends who loved him dearly.



In addition to his wife, Florence, he is survived by his son, Norman Noble; daughter-in-law, Cathy; their son, Sean, the light of Norman's life; and daughter, Nancy, all of West Suffield. He is also survived by four sisters and their spouses, Patricia Noble of West Suffield, Thelma and John Holland of Enfield, Sandra Gnecco of St. Louis, Missouri, and Norma and Richard Noyes of Agawam, Massachusetts; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a sister, Barbara J. DiStefano; brother, Elwyn J. Noble Jr.; three sisters-in-law, Sylvia Noble, Joan Baker, and Mary Ann Horanzy; and three brothers-in-law, Paul DiStefano, Richard Gnecco, and James Baker.



Norman's family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to all who cared for him in the last years of his life, especially everyone at DaVita in Bloomfield, and doctors, nurses, and staff at St. Francis Hospital.



Family and friends may gather Sunday, March 10, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Nicholson & Carmon Funeral Home, 443 East St. N. (Route 159), Suffield, followed by funeral services at 4 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial with military honors will be in West Suffield Cemetery, West Suffield in the spring.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Suffield Ambulance Association, P.O. Box 642, Suffield, CT 06078, or Suffield Community Aid, 450 South St., Suffield, CT 06078.



