Normand "Norm" R. Nadeau, 79, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020.
Norm grew up in Lac Baker, Canada, the son of Romeo and Emilia Nadeau. He resided in Enfield for over 50 years. Norm was a man of many trades and worked in construction as an ironworker and bricklayer. Around town, he was known for lending a helping hand whenever he could. Norm loved spending time with friends at the Country Diner for breakfast. He also enjoyed playing golf, watching UConn women's basketball games, playing cards at the Senior Center, eating a chocolate ice cream cone at Smyth's, and listening to music at Sonny's Place.
Norm is survived by his five children, Michael Nadeau and his wife, Cindy Nadeau, of Saint Cloud, Florida, Stephen Nadeau of Enfield, Lori Clavette and her husband, Gary Clavette, of Enfield, Debbie Nadeau of Enfield, and Normand Carmain Jr. of Washington; Norm's grandchildren, Kristi Lee and Michael Nadeau, Nicholas Allen, Jenna and Macey Clavette; and great-grandchildren, Goldie Missigman and Hazel Nadeau, will miss their grandfather dearly. Norm is also survived by siblings, Guy, Lucille, Lionel, Gilles, and Lucienne; and former wife Beverly Nadeau. Norm was predeceased by his longtime companion, Genevieve Gardocki; and siblings, Philip, Lilliane, and Ronald. He also leaves other friends, family, and loved ones. He will be missed by all.
Visitation hours will be held Monday, Feb. 24, from 4 to 6 p.m. followed by a funeral service at 6 p.m. at Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels, 61 South Road, Enfield. Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, at St. Joseph Cemetery in Suffield.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Feb. 20 to Feb. 24, 2020