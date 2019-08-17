Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Odette LeBlanc Coon. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Odette LeBlanc Coon "Mimi," 64, of Somers, passed peacefully from this life Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, surrounded by her loving family at St. Francis Hospital.



Odette was born to the late Robert and Alva LeBlanc in New Brunswick, Canada in 1955. She came to the United States in 1964 and graduated from Prince Tech High School in Hartford, and received a secondary degree in Beauty Culture. She spent much of her earlier life caring for her two children, Shaun and Alanna, and most recently worked at Johnson Memorial Hospital, retiring from Evergreen Health Care Center.



Upon retirement she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, meeting up with her sisters for shopping trips, going out to lunch with her husband, talking on the phone with her daughter, visiting with her friends, and taking care of the people she loved. Odette was a loving, devoted, and caring wife, mother, sister, daughter-in-law, and friend to so many people who will miss her more with each day that passes without her here.



Odette leaves her loving husband of almost 30 years, James Coon; her devoted son and daughter-in-law, Shaun St. Laurent and Angela Palermo; her loving daughter, Alanna Dearden and husband, Scott; her beautiful grandchildren, Taylor, Adele, Mallary, and Artie; three brothers, Euclide LeBlanc, Gerry LeBlanc and his wife, Betty, and Norman LeBlanc; three sisters, Bernette LeBlanc, Arlene Levasseur and her husband, Danny, Maureen Albert and her husband, Carl; her mother-in-law, Marion Coon; a sister-in-law, Diane Coon, and Judy Zawadski and her husband and brother and sister-in-law, John and Judy Zawadski. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.



"Enjoy travel, enjoy your journey. See new places, give yourself the pleasures you deserve. Don't put away the fine glassware. Don't save your favorite perfume - use it to go out with yourself. Wear out your favorite sports shoes, repeat your favorite clothes. So what? That's not bad. Why not now?" - Mimi



Upon Odette's wishes, the family will hold a celebration of life at a later date in lieu of funeral services.



Donations can be made in her honor to the American Diabetes Foundation.







