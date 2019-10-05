Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Olga I. Szabo. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Olga I. Szabo (Yanko), formerly of Manchester and South Windsor, passed away peacefully Thursday, July 25, 2019, at the age of 91 years.



Born Jan. 28, 1928, in the Cana District of Saskatchewan. Olga was raised on a farm on the Canadian prairies. She eventually found her way to become a citizen of the United States where she started working for Eastern Airlines which led her to New York City and finally to Connecticut and Bradley Field where she set down roots and started her family.



She was predeceased by her parents, Steve and Barbara; sister, Yolanda; brother, James; sister, Irma; niece, Arlene; and her son, Gregory. Olga is survived by son, Richard and his wife, Linda, and their children, Michael and Dixie; two sisters, Barbara and Elsie; two grandchildren, Richard and Sheri; and great-grandson, Eli.



A memorial service for family and friends will be held at her longtime church, Wapping Community Church, 1790 Ellington Road, South Windsor, Saturday, Oct. 19, at 11 a.m. A reception will be held in her honor following the service at 12:30 p.m. at the Nutmeg Restaurant, 297 South Main St., East Windsor.



Olga I. Szabo (Yanko), formerly of Manchester and South Windsor, passed away peacefully Thursday, July 25, 2019, at the age of 91 years.Born Jan. 28, 1928, in the Cana District of Saskatchewan. Olga was raised on a farm on the Canadian prairies. She eventually found her way to become a citizen of the United States where she started working for Eastern Airlines which led her to New York City and finally to Connecticut and Bradley Field where she set down roots and started her family.She was predeceased by her parents, Steve and Barbara; sister, Yolanda; brother, James; sister, Irma; niece, Arlene; and her son, Gregory. Olga is survived by son, Richard and his wife, Linda, and their children, Michael and Dixie; two sisters, Barbara and Elsie; two grandchildren, Richard and Sheri; and great-grandson, Eli.A memorial service for family and friends will be held at her longtime church, Wapping Community Church, 1790 Ellington Road, South Windsor, Saturday, Oct. 19, at 11 a.m. A reception will be held in her honor following the service at 12:30 p.m. at the Nutmeg Restaurant, 297 South Main St., East Windsor.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Olga to the at Published in Journal Inquirer from Oct. 5 to Oct. 9, 2019

