Olga was born on Feb. 18, 1945, to Wasyl and Emilia (Colyhan) Kurnyk in Kleinschwechten, Germany. Olga immigrated to America on Feb. 2, 1950, and settled in Willimantic. Four years ago, Olga moved to Tolland to be with her daughter, Amy, and Amy's husband, Jeff, but most importantly, her granddaughter, Phoebe Andie.



Her love of grammar and vocabulary led her to the Windham public schools, where she served in several capacities for 35 years. Olga loved sharing meals with family, especially at restaurants where she'd routinely order off-menu, then somehow arrange to pay the bill. She was a loyal volunteer at the Covenant Soup Kitchen. She was an active member of countless boards, charities, and organizations and will be dearly missed by all those who knew her, and the community she so proudly served.



Olga was predeceased by her loving husband of 37 years, Andris (Andy). She leaves behind her daughters, Adrienne (Ron) Humiston and Amy (Jeff, Phoebe) Green. Celebrating her life as The Top Sister, is the Kurnyk family of Irene and Rene Goss; Rose, Steve, Kevin, Eric and Brian Dean; Kessenia, Gilles and Emilia Gagnon; Natalka, Michael, Cynthia and Shawn Paulhus; Myron, Janine, Margaret and Olivia Kurnyk. Olga is also survived by her niece, LeeAnn Ezis, and nephew, Ernest Ezis.



Relatives and friends may call on Sunday, Dec. 29, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Bacon Funeral Home 71 Prospect St., Willimantic. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, Dec. 30, at 10 a.m. directly at St. Joseph Church 99 Jackson St., Willimantic. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery in Windham.



In honor of Olga's volunteerism, the family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Willimantic Covenant Soup Kitchen, 220 Valley St., Willimantic, CT. 06226.



To send an online expression of sympathy, please visit



www.baconfh.com



