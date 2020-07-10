On Thursday, July 9, as the new day's dawn broke, Lewis I. Levenson M.D. passed away peacefully to join his beloved parents Solomon and Sophie Levenson.
He was born on March 15, 1956, and grew up in Orange, Massachusetts, as an only child. He would often reminisce of his days working alongside his parents in the family business, Levenson Packing Company. Deciding that his true passion in life was to care for the wellbeing of others, he went on to earn his medical degree and opened his private practice in 1989 in Enfield.
He married the love of his life, moved to Longmeadow, and established their home where they were blessed with three beautiful children.
As a dedicated physician, loving husband and father, Lew made everyone feel special. He did this through his generosity, contagious wit, and unmatched kindness.
Lew enjoyed the simpler things in life; upholding his Jewish traditions, visiting his summer home on Prince Edward Island, happy hours on the deck, telling jokes, and spending quality time with his loved ones.
One of his many joys in life was coaching youth football. He loved to be on the field where the action was and took great pride in being called "coach."
His spark lives on in his family and in those whose lives he touched. Dr. Levenson is survived by his wife, Melanie, and his three children, Benjamin, Sophie, and Dr. Alesha Levenson.
Lew's funeral will be Monday, July 13, at noon at Longmeadow Cemetery, 34 Williams St., Longmeadow, Massachusetts.
Donations can be mailed to B'nai Jeshurun, 270 West 89th St., New York, N.Y. 10010
Gifts can also be made online as follows:www.bj.org
\give
Donors should choose "General Operating Support."