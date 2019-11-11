Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for On Thursday Nov. 7 2019 Jose Gonzalez. View Sign Service Information Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels 61 South Road Enfield , CT 06082 (860)-749-2244 Send Flowers Obituary

On Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, Jose Gonzalez, of Enfield, peacefully passed away at the age of 80, surrounded by his loved ones.



Jose was born March 21, 1939, in Cidra, Puerto Rico, to Etervina Rivera and Gabriel Gonzalez. He was the oldest of 14 children, after his two older siblings passed away, and helped to raise and care for his younger siblings on their family farm. Jose moved to Connecticut at the age of 19 and began working in tobacco fields before starting a career with the town of East Windsor Public Works Department, where he eventually retired. Throughout Jose's life, he married twice, had five children, one stepchild, two foster children, seven grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.



Jose will always be remembered for his huge heart and loving personality. He was the most selfless man, doing missionary work in his younger years and opening up his home to anyone in need for all the years of his life after. He never judged or turned anyone away. It was always well known that family and friends were the most important thing in Jose's life, but he also had a passion for fishing and grilling. He could happily spend all day on a boat or shopping for meat at the butcher's shop. Jose has touched so many lives and his presence in this world, as well as his passing will be felt by many for years to come. He will be greatly missed. "Oh, my darling."



His family will receive relatives and friends on Wednesday, Nov. 13, from 9 to 11 a.m. at Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels, 61 South Road, Enfield. A procession will gather at 11 a.m. for a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at noon at St. Patrick Church, 64 Pearl St., Enfield. Burial will follow at Somers West Cemetery.



Donations in memory of Jose may be made to the Enfield Food Shelf Inc., P.O. Box 699, Enfield, CT 06083.



