Ondine Felice Frohberg, 64, of Suffield, passed away November 2019.



Born Jan. 7, 1955, she was the daughter of Helen M Frohberg and the late Dr. Harry R Frohberg. Born in Boston, she moved to and resided in Suffield since 2000 with her mother. She enjoyed Suffield Senior Center wellness classes, area trips, and luncheons. She was an avid walker and loved her cat, Wendy. With her parents, she traveled abroad and loved touring new places and countries. Prior to living in Suffield, she lived in Dover, Massachusetts, and Naples, Florida.



In addition to her mother, Ondine is survived by her aunt, Cynthia Meyer; cousins and their spouses, Debbie and Rick Turzak, Peter and Pam Meyer, Marilyn and Bill Campbell, Fred and Linda Chase, Barbara and Dick Dietrich, Christine and Robert Dunn, and their families.



Memorial donations may be made to the Enfield Police Benevolent Association, P.O. Box 3447, Enfield CT 06083-3447 or the Connecticut Humane Society, 169 Old Colchester Road, Quaker, CT 06375.



A reception celebrating Ondine's life will be held on Saturday morning at 10:30 a.m., on March 21, at The Suffield House, Suffield.



To RSVP, please contact Marilyn Campbell: (415)-531-3716 or



