She was born on March 29, 1933, in her family home in Stafford, daughter of the late Raymond and Esther (Young) Hathaway.



She was predeceased by the love of her life, Edward W. Ladr (Dec. 7, 1993). She was also predeceased by her siblings, Raymond (Irma) Hathaway, Doris Hathaway, Ina (Joseph) Pragl, Betty (Harvey)



She was born and raised in Stafford and graduated from Stafford High School in 1950, and married on May 5, 1951. She was a member of the Second Congregational Church of Stafford, where she was deeply involved with the Sunday School program. She was also a Den Mother and Girl Scout Leader.



Orianna is survived by her three children, Bruce Ladr and his wife, Kathy; Dean Ladr and his partner, Kathy, and Beth Bolieau and her husband, Glenn; six grandchildren, Kristina Depault and her husband, Shawn, Kevin Ladr and his wife, Ashley; Deanna Ladr, David Ladr and his partner, Daisy; Alan Bolieau, and Alaina Bolieau; eight great grandchildren, Will and Ben Depault, Aidan, Alex, Aaron, Noah, Hannah, and Ethan Ladr; and several nieces and nephews.



Funeral services with burial in Union Center Cemetery, Union, will be held privately. A memorial service will take place at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Second Congregational Church of Stafford, 197 West Stafford Road, Stafford Springs, CT 06076.



