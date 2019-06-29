Guest Book View Sign Service Information Manchester Funeral Home 142 East Center Street Manchester , CT 06040 (860)-643-6226 Send Flowers Obituary

Oscar J. Forand, 87, of Manchester, beloved husband to the late Beverly J. Forand, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 27, 2019, at home, with his family by his side.



Oscar was born in Norwich on Oct. 16, 1931, to the late Oscar and Mary (Zashut) Forand. Oscar was quite the family man, continuously looking out and caring for them. He was a great father, a hard worker and an excellent provider for his family. He was an outstanding character. His sense of humor and glowing personality is what family and friends remember most about him. Oscar lived a great life full of fun and excitement. He enjoyed traveling to numerous destinations and took his son fishing and hunting whenever he had the chance. He will truly be missed.



Oscar is survived by his son, Steven; his grandchildren, Tammy, Michelle, Sarah and Danielle; his brother Henry; and his sister, April, Mary, Irene and Tootsie. In addition to his wife and parents, Oscar was predeceased by his daughter Deborah and her husband, Tom Miner; his grandchildren, Angie and Gina; and his sisters, Dorothy, Carol, Tawdy.



A time of visitation for family and friends will be held on Wednesday, July 3, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Manchester Funeral Home, 142 E. Center St., Manchester.



A graveside service will be held on Friday, July 5, at 10 a.m. at Bolton Center Cemetery, 33 Hebron Rd., Bolton.



To leave an online message of condolence for his family, please visit



www.holmeswatkins.com







Oscar J. Forand, 87, of Manchester, beloved husband to the late Beverly J. Forand, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 27, 2019, at home, with his family by his side.Oscar was born in Norwich on Oct. 16, 1931, to the late Oscar and Mary (Zashut) Forand. Oscar was quite the family man, continuously looking out and caring for them. He was a great father, a hard worker and an excellent provider for his family. He was an outstanding character. His sense of humor and glowing personality is what family and friends remember most about him. Oscar lived a great life full of fun and excitement. He enjoyed traveling to numerous destinations and took his son fishing and hunting whenever he had the chance. He will truly be missed.Oscar is survived by his son, Steven; his grandchildren, Tammy, Michelle, Sarah and Danielle; his brother Henry; and his sister, April, Mary, Irene and Tootsie. In addition to his wife and parents, Oscar was predeceased by his daughter Deborah and her husband, Tom Miner; his grandchildren, Angie and Gina; and his sisters, Dorothy, Carol, Tawdy.A time of visitation for family and friends will be held on Wednesday, July 3, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Manchester Funeral Home, 142 E. Center St., Manchester.A graveside service will be held on Friday, July 5, at 10 a.m. at Bolton Center Cemetery, 33 Hebron Rd., Bolton.To leave an online message of condolence for his family, please visit Published in Journal Inquirer from June 29 to July 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close