Mr. Oscar Samson, 92, of Woodbridge, died Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at Yale New Haven Hospital. His late wife of 62 years Elsie Marie (Shippee) Samson died in 2011.Born March 11, 1928, in Fall River, Massachusetts, the son of the late Alexis Samson and Fabiola (Cote) Samson, he lived in Vernon most of his married life.He leaves his sister Lorraine Pecoraro of Brooklyn, New York; three daughters, Valerie J. Bernier of Wales, Massachusetts; Dr. Jacqueline A. Samson-Jain of Wellesley, Massachusetts; Lucille Samson-Heidkamp of Southbury; five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and 23 nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his sister Doris (Samson) Caisse; and his brothers Roland A. Samson and Raymond F. Samson "Pee Wee."