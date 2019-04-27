Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Otto August Horn III. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Otto August Horn, III, 50, of Tolland, died Tuesday, April 16, 2019.



Born June 26, 1968, in Rockville, he was the son of Otto A. Horn, Jr. and the late Shirley M. Horn.



He leaves his beloved son, Luke A. Horn of Willington; his father, Otto A. Horn, Jr. of Tolland; his brother, John Horn of Meriden; two sisters, Tammy Dimmock, (Dennis) of Willington, and Judy Horn Moyles, (Roger) of Meriden; two nephews, Josh Horn, Bobby Hiller; two nieces, Joyce Hiller, Melissa Horn; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.



A lifelong resident of Tolland County, he followed in his father's footsteps and was a mason by trade. He served in the Connecticut Army National Guard from August 1987 and was honorably discharged in 1990. Besides his passion for family and friends, especially his son, Luke, he loved the outdoors and looked forward to hunting every season. A fervent reader who loved to cook, he was also an avid sports fan of the Boston Red Sox, New England Patriots and for years enjoyed playing hockey in the winter and rec softball in the spring. Growing up you would find him playing wiffleball for hours in the backyard with his lifelong friends. His infectious laughter will be missed by many and all who loved him.



A memorial service will take place at the convenience of the family.



There has been a GoFundMe page set up in Otto's honor.



In tribute of Otto's life, please visit



GoFundMe.com



and search for Otto Horn, Tolland, CT.







Published in Journal Inquirer from Apr. 27 to May 1, 2019

