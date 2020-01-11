Guest Book View Sign Service Information Nicholson & Carmon Funeral Home 443 East Street Suffield , CT 06078 (860)-668-7324 Send Flowers Obituary

Our beloved mother, Ann M. (Barnack) Mnich, passed peacefully from this life on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at home, surrounded by her loving family. She is now reunited with her husband of 66 years, the late Frank J. Mnich.



Ann was born May 19, 1925, in Suffield, the daughter of the late George and Sophia (Guzda) Barnack. After high school, Ann contributed to the war effort by working for Pratt & Whitney during World War II. She was employed at Bradley International Airport's security department before retiring.



Between her time at Pratt and the airport, Ann was focused on raising her family over several decades and being involved in volunteer work, including the Girl Scouts. She found time to pursue an interest in real estate and modeled at G. Fox department store in Hartford. She enjoyed the outdoors and was an avid gardener. Ann was a devout and faithful communicant of St. Joseph / Sacred Heart Church in Suffield, and will always be remembered for her kind and loving heart and her devotion to her family and friends. She will be greatly missed by all.



Ann leaves her cherished and adored children, Carolyn Strole and her husband, Kirby, of Suffield; Debbie Baldyga of Suffield; Marianne Morgan and her husband, Dan, of East Windsor; Frank J. Mnich, Jr., and his wife, Cathi, of Suffield; and John Mnich and his wife, Alison, of Suffield. She also leaves her much loved grandchildren who added so much joy to her life: Jeffrey Strole (JoEllen), Elizabeth Strole, Jill McNerney (Thomas), Terri Rockefeller, Gerald Martin (Elizabeth), Traci Napoli (Vincent), Frank Mnich III, Scott Morgan, Mary Morgan, Alanna Mnich, Jakob Mnich, Alexandra Mnich, and 10 precious great grandchildren, as well as many endeared and caring nieces, nephews, and extended family. She was predeceased by a grandson, Dr. Paul Baldyga, and her nine siblings.



We wish to extend our deepest gratitude to all the staff at Masonicare Home Health and Hospice, and are forever grateful to her nurse, Kathy Ostrowski, and her caregiver, Marzena, who provided our mother with the most loving and gentle care at the end of her life's journey.



Family and friends may gather on Monday, Jan. 13, from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., at Nicholson & Carmon Funeral Home, 443 East St., North (Route 159), Suffield, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, Suffield. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Suffield.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Masonicare Home Health & Hospice, 77 Hartland St., Suite 400, East Hartford, CT 06108 or to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 200 Vesey St., 28th Floor, New York, NY 10281.



Online condolences may be made by visiting



www.carmonfuneralhome.com







Our beloved mother, Ann M. (Barnack) Mnich, passed peacefully from this life on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at home, surrounded by her loving family. She is now reunited with her husband of 66 years, the late Frank J. Mnich.Ann was born May 19, 1925, in Suffield, the daughter of the late George and Sophia (Guzda) Barnack. After high school, Ann contributed to the war effort by working for Pratt & Whitney during World War II. She was employed at Bradley International Airport's security department before retiring.Between her time at Pratt and the airport, Ann was focused on raising her family over several decades and being involved in volunteer work, including the Girl Scouts. She found time to pursue an interest in real estate and modeled at G. Fox department store in Hartford. She enjoyed the outdoors and was an avid gardener. Ann was a devout and faithful communicant of St. Joseph / Sacred Heart Church in Suffield, and will always be remembered for her kind and loving heart and her devotion to her family and friends. She will be greatly missed by all.Ann leaves her cherished and adored children, Carolyn Strole and her husband, Kirby, of Suffield; Debbie Baldyga of Suffield; Marianne Morgan and her husband, Dan, of East Windsor; Frank J. Mnich, Jr., and his wife, Cathi, of Suffield; and John Mnich and his wife, Alison, of Suffield. She also leaves her much loved grandchildren who added so much joy to her life: Jeffrey Strole (JoEllen), Elizabeth Strole, Jill McNerney (Thomas), Terri Rockefeller, Gerald Martin (Elizabeth), Traci Napoli (Vincent), Frank Mnich III, Scott Morgan, Mary Morgan, Alanna Mnich, Jakob Mnich, Alexandra Mnich, and 10 precious great grandchildren, as well as many endeared and caring nieces, nephews, and extended family. She was predeceased by a grandson, Dr. Paul Baldyga, and her nine siblings.We wish to extend our deepest gratitude to all the staff at Masonicare Home Health and Hospice, and are forever grateful to her nurse, Kathy Ostrowski, and her caregiver, Marzena, who provided our mother with the most loving and gentle care at the end of her life's journey.Family and friends may gather on Monday, Jan. 13, from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., at Nicholson & Carmon Funeral Home, 443 East St., North (Route 159), Suffield, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, Suffield. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Suffield.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Masonicare Home Health & Hospice, 77 Hartland St., Suite 400, East Hartford, CT 06108 or to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 200 Vesey St., 28th Floor, New York, NY 10281.Online condolences may be made by visiting Published in Journal Inquirer from Jan. 11 to Jan. 15, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close