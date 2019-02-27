Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pamela "Pam" (Holmes) Potterton. View Sign

Pamela "Pam" (Holmes) Potterton, 67, of Manchester and Dennisport, Massachusetts, passed away unexpectedly Feb. 21, 2019, at home. She was the loving wife of the late Leland "Lee" Potterton.



Pam was born March 26, 1951, the oldest of three children of the late Arthur G. "Spike" Holmes and Shirley I. (Bennett) Holmes. She was raised in Manchester, attended local schools, and was a 1969 graduate of Manchester High School. Pam earned two degrees in education, her bachelor's from Keene State College and her master's from UConn. She was a longtime elementary school teacher for the Manchester Board of Education and was a member of North United Methodist Church in Manchester. Pam was very active on multiple committees, including the Manchester Education Association and the Retired Teachers of Manchester. She was a member of Alpha Delta Kappa (International Honorary Organization for Women Educators) and served as their chapter president for two years and the chairperson for their annual auction. Pam always looked forward to weekly breakfast gatherings with her teacher friends at Shady Glenn. She most enjoyed being with her family and friends, especially hosting guests at her Cape Cod home and spending time with her young granddaughter. She had a love for gardening, reading, and travel.



Pam leaves her two sons, Toby Potterton of Pownal, Vermont, and Jonathan Potterton and his wife, Sarah (Gwizdaloski) Potterton, and their daughter, Emily, of Jacksonville, Florida; her sister and brother-in-law, Susan (Holmes) Haberern and William Haberern of Bonita Springs, Florida, and West Harwich, Massachusetts; her brother and sister-in-law, Scott Holmes and Lisa (Ricci) Holmes of Coventry; and her sister-in-law, Marcia (Potterton) Eaton and her husband, Charles Eaton, of Amston. She also leaves her beloved nieces and nephews, Michael Haberern and Marina Barrett of Vernon, Alexandra (Holmes) Gorra and her husband, William Gorra, and their three children, Kyleigh, Juliet, and William, of Bolton, Victoria Holmes of Manchester, Chuck Eaton Jr. and his wife, Cheryl (Risavich) Eaton, and their son, Charlie, of Lebanon, Michael Eaton and his wife, Sarah Whinnem, and their children, Calder and Hannah, of Mattapoisett, Massachusetts, and Stephen Spratt and his wife, Christine (Desrochers) Spratt, and their children, Nora and Logan, of Castine, Maine; and several aunts, uncles, numerous cousins, their families, and many wonderful friends. In addition to her husband and parents, Pam was predeceased by her in-laws, George A. and Barbara Potterton; and her sister-in-law, Georgia (Potterton) Spratt and her husband, Jack Spratt.



Family and friends are welcome to attend calling hours at Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home, 400 Main St., Manchester, Friday, March 1, from 3 to 7 p.m.



Funeral services for Pam will be celebrated at North United Methodist Church, 300 Parker St., Manchester, Saturday, March 2, beginning at 10 a.m. Guests are asked to please go directly to the church. Burial will follow in Buckland Cemetery, Manchester.



Memorial contributions may be made to Instructors of the Handicapped (I.O.H), P.O. Box 249, Manchester, CT 06040, or M.A.R.C Inc, 151 Sheldon Road, Manchester, CT 06042, or to the Keene State College Alumni Association, c/o Keene State College Advancement, 229 Main St., Keene, NH 03435-2701.



