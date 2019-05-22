Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Parker W. Schaefer. View Sign Service Information Della Vecchia Funeral Home 211 North Main Street Southington , CT 06489 (860)-628-2293 Send Flowers Obituary

Parker W. Schaefer, 94, of Southington, and former longtime resident of Tolland, passed away peacefully in his home Friday, May 17, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He was the devoted and loving husband of his beautiful late wife, Bette (Fairbairn) Schaefer.



Born in Ridgewood, New York, Feb. 1, 1925, Parker was the son of the late Parker and Caroline (Albrycht) Schaefer. Before graduating from New York University in 1954 and going on to become an assistant vice-president of The Hartford Insurance Co., Parker humbly served as an officer in the U.S. Marine Corps during World War II. Upon his retirement, Parker happily spent his days enjoying a number of his favorite pass times, such as golfing and taking his wife and granddaughter on day trips to visit all sorts of local attractions.



In addition to his loving daughter, Alison (Schaefer) Goff, and cherished granddaughter, Caitlin Goff, of Plantsville, Parker is survived by his nephews, Timothy and wife, Lenora Feeney, of Merrick, Long Island and John Feeney of Cortlandt Manor, New York; his nieces, Anne Jackson and husband, Steve, of Scottsdale, Arizona, and Joanie Bardanis and husband, Paul, of Webster, New York; as well as many grandnieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a sister, Caroline; and his son-in-law, Daniel Goff of Plantsville.



Memorial calling hours will be held Thursday, May 23, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 North Main St., Southington.



A Mass of Christian Burial and interment with military honors is to take place at Calverton National Cemetery on Long Island at the convenience of the family.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Parker's memory to the , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675.



