Pasquale A. Aceto, "Nene," "Papa," a man with a personality larger than life passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020. He passed away just as he wished, at his home with his family.
This lifelong resident of Manchester was born a fighter on Oct. 13, 1926, son of the late Vito Leonard and Anna (Cacciapaglia) Aceto. He was pulled from high school and drafted by the U.S. Army and served during WWII. He returned home from the war to marry his beloved Rose "Emma" (Lapalme) Aceto. "Nene" ran the "Silk Town Flyer" and the "Aceto's Fruit Stand" that he later turned into a Car Wash on Spruce Street in Manchester. He worked 40-plus years at Pratt and Whitney Aircraft where he had the opportunity to travel the world with his adoring wife by his side. If you ever met "Nene" you know he was the life of the party. He was a charismatic Italian man with the strength of a Bull. He was a proud man. He was proud of his family, proud of his Jart Game, he was proud to be dubbed and adorned in his "Magic Man Super Fan" sweat suit made for him by two-time world welterweight champion Marlon Starling. But most of all he was proud of everything he is leaving behind. Traditions were important to "Papa." He established traditions for his family including memorable vacations to Hawks Nest Beach. His family didn't have a Christmas Eve without going to his house for homemade soup and sandwiches. He raised his grandchildren as if they were his own. He made a great teammate for cribbage. "Nene" loved to watch the stock market and wouldn't miss a UConn Huskies game. He was a man who, until he died, exercised, picked up every leaf in his yard, and was grateful for all that life had given him.
He is survived by his three children and their spouses that orchestrated a seamless end for a legend of a man, Patty and Ken Monseglio of Stonington, Bruce and Lisa Aceto of Coventry, and Lee Ellen and Brian Sullivan of Marston Mills, Massachusetts; his grandchildren and their families who loved him as more than a "papa" but a friend and confidant, Paul and Lynn Taft, Paul and Brianna, Christie and Dan Ecott, Finley, Emalee and Brian Oullette, Noah and Viola, Hillary Aceto, Kyle and Caitlin Sullivan, Joshua and Nathan, Jesse and Anna Rose Sullivan, Sophie and Heidi, Ashley and Todd Unzicker, Georgia, JD and Trey. He has left behind numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. He and his wife created memories and traditions and always begged us to love one another. "Nene" will finally get to join his wife Emma, four brothers, and three sisters. We are beyond grateful for the amount of time we got with our "Papa." A special thank you to Essie Whyte and Sharon Mbhele who cared for "Papa" in his final days.
Relatives and friends are invited on Monday, Nov. 9, to the John F. Tierney Funeral Home, 219 W. Center St., Manchester from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. with a funeral service at 1 p.m. followed by burial with military honors in East Cemetery, Manchester.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made in his memory to either the Salvation Army, 661 Main St., Manchester, CT 06040 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
