Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pasquale H. "Pat" Pio. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary





Born in Springfield, Pat was the son of the late Michael and Concetta (Octavio) Pio. He was a resident of Somers since 1959 and was a communicant of All Saints Church. He served honorably in the U.S. Army during World War II. He owned and operated Somers Food Center with his family for over 50 years. Pat was a charter member of the Somers Rotary Club and also founded Somers Little League.



He is survived by his children, Pasquale Pio Jr. and his wife, Lucinda, Concetta Jez, Michael Pio and his wife, Trisha, and Christina Clark and her husband, Gary Clark, all of Somers; and his sister, Henrietta Foisy of Enfield. He also leaves seven grandchildren, Pat Pio III, Michael Pio Jr., Christopher Jez, Nicholas Jez, Mary Clark, Gary Clark Jr., Angela Pio; and three great-grandchildren, Adriana Nadeau, Sophia and CJ Jez. Besides his wife, Pat was predeceased by a grandson, John Hayden; and sisters, Angelina Russo and Gilda Brisbois.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, at All Saints Church, 25 School St., Somersville. There are no calling hours. Burial is private.



In lieu of flowers, donations in Pat's memory may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, the , 516 Carew St., Springfield, MA 01104, and to the CT Children's Medical Center, 282 Washington St., Hartford, CT 06106.



To leave online condolences, please visit



www.somersfuneralhome.com



Pasquale H. "Pat" Pio, 95, of Somers, husband of the late Doris (Crowley) Pio, entered into eternal peace Sept. 20, 2019, at Baystate Medical Center.Born in Springfield, Pat was the son of the late Michael and Concetta (Octavio) Pio. He was a resident of Somers since 1959 and was a communicant of All Saints Church. He served honorably in the U.S. Army during World War II. He owned and operated Somers Food Center with his family for over 50 years. Pat was a charter member of the Somers Rotary Club and also founded Somers Little League.He is survived by his children, Pasquale Pio Jr. and his wife, Lucinda, Concetta Jez, Michael Pio and his wife, Trisha, and Christina Clark and her husband, Gary Clark, all of Somers; and his sister, Henrietta Foisy of Enfield. He also leaves seven grandchildren, Pat Pio III, Michael Pio Jr., Christopher Jez, Nicholas Jez, Mary Clark, Gary Clark Jr., Angela Pio; and three great-grandchildren, Adriana Nadeau, Sophia and CJ Jez. Besides his wife, Pat was predeceased by a grandson, John Hayden; and sisters, Angelina Russo and Gilda Brisbois.A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, at All Saints Church, 25 School St., Somersville. There are no calling hours. Burial is private.In lieu of flowers, donations in Pat's memory may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, the , 516 Carew St., Springfield, MA 01104, and to the CT Children's Medical Center, 282 Washington St., Hartford, CT 06106.To leave online condolences, please visit Published in Journal Inquirer from Sept. 23 to Sept. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.