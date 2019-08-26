Guest Book View Sign Service Information Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels 61 South Road Enfield , CT 06082 (860)-749-2244 Calling hours 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels 61 South Rd. Enfield , CT View Map Funeral service 7:00 PM Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels 61 South Rd. Enfield , CT View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Patricia A. (Haiko) Bonney, 75, of Enfield, beloved wife of 56 years to James P. Bonney, peacefully passed away Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, in the comfort of her home surrounded by her loving family.



Patricia was born in Hartford March 28, 1944, daughter of the late Edward and Helen (Johnson) Haiko. She spent her early years there until the great flood of 1955 brought her family to Enfield. It was there she married the love of her life, raised her family, and resided for the remainder of her years. Patricia worked as a front end supervisor for over 20 years at Big Y and also for Food Mart. She also worked for Smyth's Bus Company as a bus driver for 30 years. She was a devoted wife and mother, and throughout her life, stepped into the role as a selfless caregiver to many family members and friends.



In addition to her loving husband, James, Patricia is survived by her children, Michael E. Bonney and his wife, Alma, of Old Town, Maine, and Sharon Rowe and her husband, Richard, of Enfield; her grandchildren, Brandon Rowe, Lindsey Rowe, and Erin Rowe; her brothers, William Haiko and his wife, Rose, of Enfield, and James Haiko and his wife, Sue, of Spring Hill, Florida; her sister, Maureen Weatherwax and her husband, Francis, of East Springfield, Massachusetts; her sister-in-law, Sandra Haiko; and many nieces and nephews. Patricia was predeceased by her son, James P. Bonney Jr.; her brother, Edward Haiko; and her sister, Janice Colagiovanni.



The family would like to extend a very special thank you to the staff at Masonicare Home & Hospice for their compassion and care.



Relatives and friends are invited to join the family for calling hours Tuesday, Aug. 27, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels, 61 South Road, Enfield. A funeral service honoring Patricia's life will follow at 7 p.m. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family.



Donations in Patricia's memory may be made to Masonicare Partnership Home & Hospice, 111 Founders Plaza, Suite 200, East Hartford, CT 06108.



