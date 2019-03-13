Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia A. (Bouthillier) Guerriero. View Sign

Patricia A. (Bouthillier) Guerriero, 82, of Enfield, loving wife of Anthony Guerriero Jr., entered into eternal rest Monday, March 11, 2019, at St. Francis Hospital.



Patricia was born Jan. 11, 1937, in Springfield, the daughter of the late Thomas and Lena (DalPian) Bouthillier. Patricia was a lifelong resident of the Enfield community and had been employed at Hallmark Cards, the National Print for several years and the former T'Ville Drug. She was also employed by the Little Sisters of the Poor at St. Joseph's Residence in the kitchen and dining room. Patricia was a faithful parishioner of St. Patrick's Church. She enjoyed ceramics and cooking, and especially enjoyed the trips to Manchester, Vermont, with Anthony, but nothing brought greater joy then being surrounded by her loving family. Patricia and Anthony were united in holy matrimony Aug. 22, 1959.



In addition to her husband she is also survived by three sons, Michael Guerriero, Mark Guerriero and his wife, Donna, all of Enfield and Matthew Guerriero and his wife, Meghan, of Bloomfield; five granddaughters and a grandson; five great-grandsons and two great-granddaughters; three brothers, Art Bouthillier and his wife, Terry, of San Leandro, California, Tom Bouthillier and his wife, Phyllis, of Yarmouth, Massachusetts, and Dennis Bouthillier of Enfield; and several nieces and nephews.



Patricia's family wishes to extend their heartfelt thanks to the staff of Comfort Keepers and Companions & Homemakers for their care and concern.



Relatives and friends are welcome to join the family Thursday, March 14, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels, 61 South Road, Enfield.



A funeral procession will gather at 9 a.m. Friday, March 15, at the funeral home for a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 10 a.m. at St. Patrick's Church. Burial will follow in St. Patrick's King Street Cemetery.



Memorial contributions in Patricia's memory may be made to the , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.



