Patricia A. (Goyette) Morse, 84, of Ellington, beloved wife of the late Robert Morse, peacefully passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her loving family.She was born in Stafford on Dec. 30, 1935, the daughter to the late Henry and Helen (Orson) Goyette. Patricia grew up in Somersville. She had a career caring for others as a visiting nurse. In her free time she enjoyed baking, and trips to the casino and Vermont. Patricia was a hardworking and dedicated wife and mother who cherished time spent with her family.She leaves behind her daughter, Sandra Richards of Ellington; her sister, Nancy Orosz and her husband, Joseph, of Simsbury; her grandson, Christopher McGee; her great-grandchildren, Christopher Jr., Landon, and Brendan; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, Robert, she is predeceased by her brothers, Henry Goyette Jr., Lawrence Goyette, and William Goyette.Due to the current health circumstances, services will be private.Somers Funeral Home has care of the arrangements.