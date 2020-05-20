Patricia A. (Goyette) Morse
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia A. (Goyette) Morse, 84, of Ellington, beloved wife of the late Robert Morse, peacefully passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born in Stafford on Dec. 30, 1935, the daughter to the late Henry and Helen (Orson) Goyette. Patricia grew up in Somersville. She had a career caring for others as a visiting nurse. In her free time she enjoyed baking, and trips to the casino and Vermont. Patricia was a hardworking and dedicated wife and mother who cherished time spent with her family.

She leaves behind her daughter, Sandra Richards of Ellington; her sister, Nancy Orosz and her husband, Joseph, of Simsbury; her grandson, Christopher McGee; her great-grandchildren, Christopher Jr., Landon, and Brendan; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, Robert, she is predeceased by her brothers, Henry Goyette Jr., Lawrence Goyette, and William Goyette.

Due to the current health circumstances, services will be private.

Somers Funeral Home has care of the arrangements. For online condolences, please visit

www.somersfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal Inquirer from May 20 to May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Somers Funeral Home
354 Main Street
Somers, CT 06071
(860) 749-8413
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved