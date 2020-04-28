Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia A. (Ryan) Rumore. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Patricia A. (Ryan) Rumore, 69, succumbed after a courageous three-year battle with cancer on Sunday, April 26, 2020, at home with her family at her side.



Patricia was born on Sept. 29, 1950, in Ridgefield, and was the daughter of the late John and Marjorie (Collins) Ryan and was a 1968 graduate of Ridgefield High School. She retired in 2012 from Stop and Shop in Enfield after 23 years of service. She lived in Suffield for the last 20 years and previously lived in Enfield for 30 years. Patricia enjoyed gardening, decorating, hiking, and staying active, and was known to be a fitness enthusiast.



Patricia leaves her loving husband of 40 years, Peter J. Rumore Jr.; a daughter, Tanya M. Sluyter of Suffield; a grandson, Zachary Sluyter; a sister, Katherine Ryan of Massachusetts; two nephews; and a niece. She was predeceased by a daughter, Brooke Ryan Rumore, in 2019.



Patricia's family would like to thank everyone at the Enfield Infusion Center, including Kathy Robin, Ann Marie, Patricia, Julie, and Dr. Thumar, and would especially like to thank Robin and Brandi of Trinity Hospice for making Patricia comfortable during this life's journey.



All services will be held at a later date.



For online condolences please visit



www.brownefuneralchapel.com



In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the , 30 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701-1804







