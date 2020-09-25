1/1
Patricia A. (Ryan) Rumore
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia A. (Ryan) Rumore, 69, succumbed after a courageous three-year battle with cancer on Sunday, April 26, 2020, at home with her family at her side.

Patricia was born on Sept. 29, 1950, in Ridgefield, and was the daughter of the late John and Marjorie (Collins) Ryan and was a 1968 graduate of Ridgefield High School. She retired in 2012 from Stop and Shop in Enfield after 23 years of service. She lived in Suffield for the last 20 years and previously lived in Enfield for 30 years. Patricia enjoyed gardening, decorating, hiking and staying active, and was known to be fitness enthusiast.

Patricia leaves her loving husband of 40 years, Peter J. Rumore Jr.; a daughter, Tanya M. Sluyter of Suffield; a grandson, Zachary Sluyter; a sister, Katherine Ryan of Massachusetts; two nephews and a niece. She was predeceased by a daughter, Brooke Ryan Rumore, in 2019.

Patricia's family would like to thank everyone at the Enfield Infusion Center, including Kathy Robin, Ann Marie, Patricia, Julie and Dr. Thumar, and would especially like to thank Robin and Brandi of Trinity Hospice for making Patricia comfortable during this life's journey.

The family will receive relatives and friends on Saturday, Sept. 26, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Browne Memorial Chapels, 43 Shaker Road, Enfield.

For online condolences, please visit

www.brownefuneralchapel.com

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the American Cancer Society, 30 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701-1804.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Sep. 25 to Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Browne Funeral Chapels
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Browne Funeral Chapels
43 Shaker Road
Enfield, CT 06082
(860) 745-3115
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved