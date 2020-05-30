Patricia Ann Sieber
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia Ann Sieber, 85, of Tolland, passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2020.

Patricia was born Aug. 12, 1934, in Hartford, daughter of the late Gertrude Krist Roberts and Edward E. Roberts. Patricia worked at the cafeteria for the Tolland school system for many years, then enjoyed working for JC Penney, where she retired. Patricia enjoyed spending time outside, gardening, spending time with her pets, and traveling to see family. She is survived by her sons, William A. Sieber, Richard A. Sieber; and daughters, Sharon L. Sieber, Lynn S. Plack; along with grandchildren; and great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband, Emil W. Sieber.

All services will be private at the convenience of the family. Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave. Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.

For online condolences, please visit

www.pietrasfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal Inquirer from May 30 to Jun. 3, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved