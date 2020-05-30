Patricia Ann Sieber, 85, of Tolland, passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2020.
Patricia was born Aug. 12, 1934, in Hartford, daughter of the late Gertrude Krist Roberts and Edward E. Roberts. Patricia worked at the cafeteria for the Tolland school system for many years, then enjoyed working for JC Penney, where she retired. Patricia enjoyed spending time outside, gardening, spending time with her pets, and traveling to see family. She is survived by her sons, William A. Sieber, Richard A. Sieber; and daughters, Sharon L. Sieber, Lynn S. Plack; along with grandchildren; and great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband, Emil W. Sieber.
All services will be private at the convenience of the family. Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave. Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
For online condolences, please visit
www.pietrasfuneralhome.com
Patricia was born Aug. 12, 1934, in Hartford, daughter of the late Gertrude Krist Roberts and Edward E. Roberts. Patricia worked at the cafeteria for the Tolland school system for many years, then enjoyed working for JC Penney, where she retired. Patricia enjoyed spending time outside, gardening, spending time with her pets, and traveling to see family. She is survived by her sons, William A. Sieber, Richard A. Sieber; and daughters, Sharon L. Sieber, Lynn S. Plack; along with grandchildren; and great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband, Emil W. Sieber.
All services will be private at the convenience of the family. Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave. Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
For online condolences, please visit
www.pietrasfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal Inquirer from May 30 to Jun. 3, 2020.