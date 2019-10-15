Guest Book View Sign Service Information Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home 419 Buckland Road South Windsor , CT 06074-3709 (860)-644-2940 Send Flowers Obituary





Born April 12, 1935, in Plainfield, New Jersey, to Stanley and Virginia Lange. Patricia was the oldest of their three children and played an integral role in the house while her father served overseas in the Navy during World War II. Patricia and her husband John were married in 1956 and celebrated almost 60 years together before John's passing in 2016. Years spent tirelessly raising their five children were eventually replaced with a love of travel together and time spent with their grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A good portion of Pat's life was spent in service to others. Transitioning roles from mother to grandmother to eventually caregiver for her husband. Capable, always caring and selfless in her service.



Patricia leaves behind three sons; two daughters; a brother; 14 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.



Her family will receive friends for calling hours on Thursday, Oct. 17, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. followed by a funeral service beginning at 12:30 p.m. at the Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home, 419 Buckland Road, South Windsor. Burial will follow in Mount St. Benedict Cemetery in Bloomfield.



In lieu of flowers, just be the type of person that leads by love, and the kind of person that is irreplaceable and will be solely missed in the lives of others.



Patricia Ann "Pat" (Lange) Watson, 84, a longtime resident of South Windsor, passed peacefully surrounded by the love of her family in the early hours of Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019.

