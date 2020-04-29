Patricia D. "Pat" Field, 72, of Tolland, passed away at her home on Friday, April 24, 2020. She was the loving wife and best friend of Dennis R. Field for 46 years, who preceded her in death in 2014.
Pat was born in Newport, Vermont, on Dec. 16, 1947, daughter of the late Patrice and Claudie (Cote) Veilleux. She worked in the automotive industry at Ray Seraphin Ford in Rockville, and Backus Motors in Stafford Springs for many years. Pat had a creative spirit and a giving soul. Whether she was wrapping the perfect gift, cooking for a crowd, or scrapbooking for family and friends, her hands were rarely still. She enjoyed crafting, trips to the casino, and spending time with family. Above all else she was happiest when she was with her boys.
She is survived by her two sons, Kevin R. Field and his companion, Meli Currie, of Boston, and Marc R. Field and his companion, Rachel Rissler, of Burlington, North Carolina; her siblings, Theresa Murphy and her husband, George, of New Hampshire, Gaytan Veilleux and his wife, Linda, of Vermont, and Richard and Donald Veilleux of Vermont; in-laws, Emmanuel and Shirley Field, Leonard and Sally Field, and Reginald and Theresa Field, all of New Hampshire; and many nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and -nephews, whom she loved dearly.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, May 2, at 11 a.m. at South Cemetery, 299 Cider Mill Road, Tolland.
In support of front line workers, memorial donations can be made in Pat's name to the St. Francis Foundation, 95 Woodland St., 2nd Floor, Hartford, CT 06105.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Apr. 29 to May 3, 2020