Service Information

Calling hours
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home
551 Talcottville Rd
Vernon , CT 06066

Memorial service
3:00 PM
Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home
551 Talcottville Rd
Vernon , CT 06066

Obituary

Patricia E. (Bartlett) Davis, 72, of Ellington, beloved wife of 51 years to Donald "Don" Davis, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, at St. Francis Hospital with her loving family at her side.



Born in Hartford, the daughter of the late William and Jane (Premo) Bartlett, she grew up and lived in West Hartford and Manchester before moving to Ellington over 40 years ago. She was a graduate of William H. Hall High School in West Hartford, Class of 1965, and attended Asnuntuck Community College in Enfield. Prior to her retirement in 2012, Patricia was employed by The Hartford Insurance Company for 20 years. She was a founding member of the Manchester Eighth Utilities District fire department women's auxiliary and was a member of the Ellington CERT Team. Patricia was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend who enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.



In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children, Beth O'Neil and her husband, Tom of Middletown, and Peter Davis of Ellington; three grandchildren, Abbey Sole Davis of Ft. Collins, Colorado, and Patrick and Paige O'Neil of Middletown; two brothers, William Bartlett, and his wife, Ginny of Saranac Lake, New York, and Michael Bartlett and his wife, Laurie of Charlton, New York; her brother-in-law, William Davis. and his wife, Lucy of Westerly, Rhode Island; and several nieces and nephews.



Her family will receive friends for memorial calling hours on Sunday, Oct. 6, from 1 to 3 p.m. followed by a memorial service beginning at 3 p.m. at the Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home, 551 Talcottville Road (Route 83), Vernon. Interment will be private and at the convenience of her family.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in her memory may be made to the , P.O. Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241.



