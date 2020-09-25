Patricia "Pat" (Downey) Forand, 83, of Enfield, entered into eternal life on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at The Suffield House. She was the beloved wife of 25 years to the late Edwin J. Forand.Patricia was born on Feb. 2, 1937, in Springfield, daughter of the late Lawrence and May (Welch) Downey, attended St. Joseph Grammar School, Enfield and graduated from Cathedral H.S., Springfield. She lived most of her life in Enfield, as well as three years in England and three years in Germany, and most recently Suffield. Prior to retiring in 2004, Pat was employed for 31 years with Hayden Wayside Furniture and then four years with St. Patrick Church as administrative assistant for the Cemetery. She was a parishioner of St. Patrick Church and was active on many committees and events including Bingo. Pat was a member of the St. Martha Players. She enjoyed traveling the world with her husband and her many cherished friends. She also enjoyed many summers at her trailer in Otis, Massachusetts.Pat is survived by a brother, Eugene R. Downey of Barton, Vermont; her nephews and a very special niece, Carole Emmons and their families; cousins, and extended family and friends. Besides her husband and parents, Pat was also predeceased by a sister, Mary Wilby; and two brothers, William L. and Lawrence Downey.The family wishes to thank The Suffield House and the wonderful nurses and aides for the comforting and compassionate care she received.Family and friends may gather on Monday, Sept. 28, during calling hours from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at Browne Memorial Chapels, Enfield, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in St. Patrick Church. Interment will then take place in St. Patrick King Street Cemetery. Mask and social distancing are required during the servicesIn lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the CT Chapter of the National MS Society, 659 Tower Ave. 1st Floor, Hartford, CT 06112.To leave an online condolence message go to