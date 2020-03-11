Guest Book View Sign Service Information John F. Tierney Funeral Home 219 West Center Street Manchester , CT 06040-4857 (860)-643-1222 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM John F. Tierney Funeral Home 219 West Center Street Manchester , CT 06040-4857 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM Church of the Assumption 29 South Adams St. Manchester , CT View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Patricia Halloran Pagani, 86, of Bolton, wife of the late William B. Pagani, passed away on Saturday, March 7, 2020, in Hartford, surrounded by her loving daughters.



Born in Stafford Springs, Patricia was the daughter of Evelyn and Daniel Halloran. She lived most of her life in Manchester, before returning to her hometown of Bolton, and attended local schools. Most of her life revolved around her children and her church community. She was a dedicated and devout parishioner of St. James and Assumption Parish in Manchester for over 60 years, where she was an active member of the Small Christian Community, the church choir, and the Ladies Guild.



Her family was her life. She is survived by her daughters, Linda (Tim Wolf), Sharon, and Beth Sweigard (Tim); grandchildren Michael, Lindsay, Danielle, and Alyssa; and great-grandchildren Josh, Nathan, Ethan, Amelia, and Noah. She is also survived by her brother, Richard "Dick" Halloran; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. In addition to her beloved husband, Bill, Patricia was predeceased by her daughter, Susan Pagani Craig.



The family wishes to extend its gratitude to the nurses, APRNs, doctors, and medical staff who provided her with excellent care, especially in the past several months.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 13, at the Church of the Assumption, 29 South Adams St., Manchester. Family and friends are asked to meet at the church. Burial will follow at St. James Cemetery, Manchester.



Calling hours will be held at the John F. Tierney Funeral Home, 219 West Center St., Manchester, Thursday, March 12, from 4 to 7 p.m.



