Patricia J. Gilman, 72, of Stafford Springs, passed away on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, at Johnson Memorial Hospital.
She was born in Stafford Springs, daughter of the late Edward and Lillian (Desloge) Gilman. Patti worked as a medical transcriptionist at Manchester Memorial Hospital for 35 years, and in her free time she enjoyed gardening.
Patti is survived by her three sisters, Eleanor Mattesen and her husband, Russell, Carol Covell and her husband, Jim, and Laura Ott and her husband, Gary; many nieces and nephews; and her faithful companion, Katie. She was predeceased by two sisters, Elizabeth Burrell and Mary Jane Upton.
Her funeral service will be held on Thursday, Oct. 10, at 10 a.m. at Introvigne Funeral Home, Inc., 51 East Main St., Stafford Springs. Burial will follow in St. Edward Cemetery, Stafford Springs.
Calling hours are on Wednesday, Oct. 9, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial donations may be made to Susan G. Komen, 5005 LBJ Freeway, Suite 526, Dallas, TX 75244.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Oct. 8 to Oct. 12, 2019