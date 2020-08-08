Patricia J. McCann, 68, of Andover, CT died on Aug. 4, 2020.Patricia (Patty) was a life-long resident of Andover and a quintessential farm girl. As a younger woman, she showed horses in halter classes and Western riding, winning awards throughout New England. Patty loved her many dogs and cats, tending to her flock of chickens, sewing, baking, cooking, and crafting. She took great joy in her beautiful flower gardens. Patty always felt her best at home on Jurovaty Road.Patty will be remembered for her side-splitting sense of humor and generous personality. She was a champion shopper and has the shoe and pocketbook collection to prove it! She adored her family; her best friend was also her sister Heidi, and the two talked or saw each other every day. She was a mom to everyone and spoiled her nieces and nephews as though they were her own, though her daughter, Tian, was her true pride and joy.Patty wasn't a beach or mountain person because she loved both and took many a trip to Maine, Cape Cod, and New Hampshire. Patty loved to sing, though she was a terrible singer. She wasn't particular about what she sang, though Patty was a Neil Diamond super fan. She was loyal to the Red Sox and the New England Patriots and especially enjoyed watching shows about the Alaskan wilderness. A highlight of her life was a trip and cruise that she and her husband took to Alaska in 2018.She was a 1970 graduate of RHAM High School and was then a baker at Edward's Food Warehouse where she met her husband, David. She later earned an associate's degree from Manchester Community College. Patty was a feminist who believed in equal rights and empowering women. Returning to school and earning this degree was a great source of pride for Patty. But her greatest achievements, by far, were being a loving mother to Tian, who she cherished above all else, and her nearly 40-year marriage to her devoted husband and soul-mate, David.Patty is survived by her husband David McCann of Andover and daughter Tian McCann of West Hartford; her sister Heidi Palka and her husband, Ray Palka of Andover, a brother Edward Jurovaty and his wife, Valerie Jurovaty of Andover, a brother-in-law George McCann and his wife Catherine McCann of Manchester; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews.She was predeceased by her mother, Janet Jurovaty, and father, Edward Jurovaty, mother-in-law Minnie "Gram" McCann and father-in-law George J. McCann, and sister-in-law Cheryl Forostoski and her husband Stanley Forostoski.Due to COVID-19, Patricia's family asks to only receive immediate relatives and close friends for calling hours.Calling hours will be on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, from 6-8 p.m. There will be a private funeral service on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020. Her burial will be the same day at 11:30 a.m. at Townsend Cemetery in Andover, Connecticut.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Connecticut Humane Society. Patty's family would like to thank everyone for their warm condolences during this time. To sign an online memorial guestbook visit