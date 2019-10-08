Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia Kenny. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

On Oct. 2, 2019, Patricia Kenny a loving wife and devoted mother, passed away peacefully surrounded by family.



Patricia is predeceased by her loving spouse Jerome Kenny of 60 years. She is survived by her children, Jerome Kenny, spouse Joann Kenny, Debra Philbrick, spouse Noel Philbrick, and Dianna Milton, spouse Bobby Milton; grandchildren, Adam Hernandez, spouse Marisa Hernandez, Cristina Lazure, spouse George Lazure, and Danny Rosetta; great-grandchildren, Nathaniel, Anthony, and Kiara Lazure, Gabriel and Maya Hernandez, and Mayzie Rosetta; sister Eleanor Payette, spouse Fred Payette; brother Bobby Verraneault; predeceased by brothers Ronald Verraneault, John Wziantko; and many nieces nephews, and cousins.



Patricia Kenny was born on Feb. 18, 1938, she is predeceased by mother Anna Wizantko; and her father Andrew Verraneault. Patricia would give the world for her children and family, she had the biggest and kindest heart, and loved her family deeply. She was a phenomenal cook that just enjoyed spending time with her loved ones.



We would like to thank Touchpoints at Manchester for caring for her and Belmont Funeral Home.



She will be deeply missed but always with us, see you in Heaven, we love you.



There will be a Memorial Mass at St. Mary Church in East Hartford on Friday, Oct. 11, at 10 a.m. Burial will take place Saturday, Oct 19, at 9 a.m. at the Veterans Cemetery in Middletown.







Published in Journal Inquirer from Oct. 8 to Oct. 12, 2019

