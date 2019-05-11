Patricia L. (Sobol) McDermott, 52, of Trumbull, passed away Wednesday, May 1, 2019. She was born on March 15, 1967, to Anthony and Viola (Houle) Sobol.
Patricia is survived by her sons, Jack and Dylan; former husband, Dermot McDermott of Milford; her mother, Viola of Tolland; and her four brothers, Anthony Sobol III and his wife, Diane, of New Mexico, Paul Sobol and Margaret Sheng of South Carolina, Michael Sobol and his wife, Lynn, of Coventry, Gary Sobol and his wife, Jane, of Stafford; and her sister-in-law, Marilyn Sobol of Burlington. She was predeceased by her father, Anthony; and her brother, Donald. Patricia also leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews.
After graduating from Bolton High School, she attended Yale University and earned a degree in economics. Patty worked in the financial industry as a managing director in private banking. She had many gifts and talents, one of which was her love of music. In her younger days, she was a member of a fife and drum Corps, traveling to many competitions and parades throughout Connecticut. One of her favorite accomplishments was that she learned to play the bagpipes.
Patty's generosity and devotion will be remembered and appreciated as she always found time to volunteer for many charitable causes and nonprofit organizations. Patricia was also a staunch and unabashed supporter of her Yale Bulldogs and Boston Red Sox.
A memorial service will be held May 25, at noon at the John F. Tierney Funeral Home, 219 West Center St., Manchester. Family and friends may call at the funeral home before the service from 10 a.m. to noon.
A memorial Mass will be held at St. Rose of Lima Church in Newtown June 22, at 10 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a scholarship fund for sons Jack and Dylan at
www.gofundme.com/jack-and-dylan-mcdermott-
scholarship-fund
For online condolences, please visit
www.tierneyfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal Inquirer from May 11 to May 15, 2019