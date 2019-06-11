Patricia L. Shorey

Service Information
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Lamson Funeral Home
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Lamson Funeral Home
7 Lee Rd
Lincoln, NE
Obituary
Funeral services in celebration of the life of Patricia L. Shorey, wife of Gilbert T. Shorey, who passed away April 23, 2019, will be held Friday, June 21, at 11 a.m. at Lamson Funeral Home, 7 Lee Road, Lincoln, Maine. Committal will follow at St. Matthew Cemetery, West Enfield.

Family and friends may gather prior to the service from 9 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home.

Published in Journal Inquirer from June 11 to June 15, 2019
