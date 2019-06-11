Funeral services in celebration of the life of Patricia L. Shorey, wife of Gilbert T. Shorey, who passed away April 23, 2019, will be held Friday, June 21, at 11 a.m. at Lamson Funeral Home, 7 Lee Road, Lincoln, Maine. Committal will follow at St. Matthew Cemetery, West Enfield.
Family and friends may gather prior to the service from 9 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home.
For online expressions of sympathy, please visit
www.plainvillefuneralhome.com
or
www.lamsonfh.com
Published in Journal Inquirer from June 11 to June 15, 2019