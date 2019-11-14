Patricia Locke "Patti" Caswell, 61, of Enfield, beloved wife of Fred Caswell Jr. for 41 years, passed away at home surrounded by her family after a two-year battle with cancer.
Born Sept. 25, 1958, in Springfield, Patti was the daughter of the late Charles and Gene (Young) Locke. She was employed by Hallmark Cards for 27 years. Patti loved the beach, especially walking along the sand in search of interesting shells, rocks, and critters. She enjoyed snorkeling hand-in-hand with her husband in the beautiful blue water surrounding Hawaii. While growing up, she spent many summers at Cape Cod with her family. She especially enjoyed visiting her "Gaylor sisters" including her best friend, Kellie, at the Outer Banks in North Carolina.
Besides her husband, Fred, she is survived by three children, Fred Caswell III and his wife, Elizabeth Capiello, Michael Caswell and his partner, Jackie Fontaine, of Glastonbury, and Heather Caswell of Worcester, Massachusetts; a sister, Kathleen Stratton and her husband, Tom, of Enfield; and four grandchildren, Leah and Justin Caswell, and Reagan and Noah Caswell. She also leaves many wonderful nieces and nephews.
Visitation hours will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. followed by prayers at 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17, at Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels, 61 South Road, Enfield. Burial will be private.
Donations in Patti's memory may be made to , 501 St Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Nov. 14 to Nov. 18, 2019