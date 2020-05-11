Patricia "Pat", "Grandma Pat", "Patty" M. (McCarthy) Pitz, 77, passed away on Sunday, May 3, 2020, ending her hard fought, courageous battle with lung cancer.
Born in Hartford, on Dec. 4, 1942, to the late Daniel and Mary (Vail) McCarthy, Pat grew up in Hartford, attending Rawson, St. Justin and Weaver High School. She later received her associate degree from Manchester Community College and worked at The Hartford for over 25 years.
Pat's greatest joy was her family to whom she was devoted and by whom she was beloved. She tirelessly and enthusiastically shuttled her grandchildren to their numerous activities and adventures and was deeply committed and involved in their lives. She was fondly referred to as "Grandma Pat" by many, and her love of life and pride for her family were her hallmarks. She talked to anyone and everyone, always with a smile on her face. Christmas was her favorite holiday and she donned a new festive sweater each day in December. Pat also loved taking pictures of everyone at Christmas and at all family gatherings and she never let a "special" milestone go by without a thoughtful acknowledgement. Following the death of her late husband, Ronald H. Pitz Sr., Pat volunteered at the Bushnell and began traveling the world. She loved planning her next big adventure and with each trip she added to her collection of friends.
Pat will forever be missed by her children, Monique Polidoro, and her husband, Jack, of Tolland, and Richard Langley, and his wife, Jeanna, of Coventry; five adored grandchildren, Matthew, Michael, Jenna, Vanessa, and Brielle; and two cherished great-grandchildren, Macenzie and Matthew. She is also survived by her sisters, Mary Daley of Rocky Hill, and Noreen McCarthy of Keene Valley, New York; several nieces and nephews; grandchildren in-laws, Will and Olivia, and her best friend of more than 50 years, Sandy Curley of Coventry. She was predeceased by her parents, her husband, and her sisters, Kathleen Ostrowski, Susan Waters, Elizabeth "Betty" McCarthy, and Eileen McCarthy.
Due to the current health crisis, funeral and burial services will be private. A celebration of Pat's life will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Pat's name may be made to Connecticut Concert Ballet, 280 Garden Grove Road, Manchester, CT 06040, an organization dear to her heart, or to a charity of the donor's choice.
Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home in South Windsor has care of the arrangements. Please visit
www.carmonfuneralhome.com
for online condolences.
Born in Hartford, on Dec. 4, 1942, to the late Daniel and Mary (Vail) McCarthy, Pat grew up in Hartford, attending Rawson, St. Justin and Weaver High School. She later received her associate degree from Manchester Community College and worked at The Hartford for over 25 years.
Pat's greatest joy was her family to whom she was devoted and by whom she was beloved. She tirelessly and enthusiastically shuttled her grandchildren to their numerous activities and adventures and was deeply committed and involved in their lives. She was fondly referred to as "Grandma Pat" by many, and her love of life and pride for her family were her hallmarks. She talked to anyone and everyone, always with a smile on her face. Christmas was her favorite holiday and she donned a new festive sweater each day in December. Pat also loved taking pictures of everyone at Christmas and at all family gatherings and she never let a "special" milestone go by without a thoughtful acknowledgement. Following the death of her late husband, Ronald H. Pitz Sr., Pat volunteered at the Bushnell and began traveling the world. She loved planning her next big adventure and with each trip she added to her collection of friends.
Pat will forever be missed by her children, Monique Polidoro, and her husband, Jack, of Tolland, and Richard Langley, and his wife, Jeanna, of Coventry; five adored grandchildren, Matthew, Michael, Jenna, Vanessa, and Brielle; and two cherished great-grandchildren, Macenzie and Matthew. She is also survived by her sisters, Mary Daley of Rocky Hill, and Noreen McCarthy of Keene Valley, New York; several nieces and nephews; grandchildren in-laws, Will and Olivia, and her best friend of more than 50 years, Sandy Curley of Coventry. She was predeceased by her parents, her husband, and her sisters, Kathleen Ostrowski, Susan Waters, Elizabeth "Betty" McCarthy, and Eileen McCarthy.
Due to the current health crisis, funeral and burial services will be private. A celebration of Pat's life will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Pat's name may be made to Connecticut Concert Ballet, 280 Garden Grove Road, Manchester, CT 06040, an organization dear to her heart, or to a charity of the donor's choice.
Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home in South Windsor has care of the arrangements. Please visit
www.carmonfuneralhome.com
for online condolences.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal Inquirer from May 11 to May 15, 2020.