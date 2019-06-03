Guest Book View Sign Service Information Nicholson & Carmon Funeral Home 443 East Street Suffield , CT 06078 (860)-668-7324 Calling hours 9:00 AM - 10:00 AM Nicholson & Carmon Funeral Home 443 East Street Suffield , CT 06078 View Map Service 10:00 AM Nicholson & Carmon Funeral Home 443 East Street Suffield , CT 06078 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Patricia Noble, 85, passed away May 28, 2019, at Kimberly Hall, Windsor.



She was born March 28, 1934, in West Suffield, the daughter of the late Elwyn J. and Norma M. (Sponagle) Noble. After graduating with many honors from Suffield High School in 1951, Pat completed a Bachelor of Arts degree in political science at the University of Connecticut's School of Arts and Sciences and an Master of Arts degree in international political and economic studies at the School of International and Public Affairs, Columbia University. Pat worked as a market research analyst at several New York corporations before serving as an industry studies manager at Charles H. Kline & Co. and senior market research analyst with Merck & Co., both in New Jersey. Continuing her focus on security analysis and investment research, she was assistant vice president at First Boston Corp., then vice president at Irving Trust Co., New York.



On retirement, Pat returned to Suffield, where she developed her keen interests in gardening, family genealogy, and local history. She volunteered at Kent Memorial Library's Historical Room and served as secretary and treasurer of Zion's Hill Cemetery in Suffield for many years. A fiercely intelligent, independent-minded, and strong-willed woman, Pat left a vivid impression on everyone who knew her. Deeply devoted to her family, Pat loved hosting their summer holiday picnics at her home for over 30 years. She will be greatly missed.



She is survived by three sisters and their spouses, Thelma and John Holland of Enfield, Sandra Gnecco of St. Louis, Missouri, and Norma and Richard Noyes, of Agawam, Massachusetts; a sister-in-law, Florence Noble of West Suffield; as well as many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. She was predeceased by a sister, Barbara J. DiStefano; brothers, Elwyn J. Noble and Norman W. Noble; brothers-in-law, Paul DiStefano and Richard Gnecco; and sister-in-law, Sylvia Noble.



Pat's family extends their heartfelt gratitude to all who cared for her in the last months of her life, especially caregiver Lily Mcleod and Athena visiting nurses.



Her family will receive friends Saturday, June 8, from 9 to 10 a.m. at Nicholson & Carmon Funeral Home, 443 East St. North (Route 159), Suffield, followed by funeral services at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in West Suffield Cemetery, West Suffield.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Suffield Ambulance Association, P.O. Box 642, Suffield, CT 06078.



To leave online condolences please visit



www.carmonfuneralhome.com







