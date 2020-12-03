Patricia Pauline (Doyon) Cichon 76, of Somers, left us to rejoin her family in heaven on Nov. 29, 2020. Patricia is survived by her devoted, dedicated and loving husband Henry Cichon of 35 years.
Patricia was born in Lewiston, Maine Oct. 16,1944, the daughter of Leo and Simonne (Rouleau) Doyon. Patricia was a member of St. Joseph Church in Rockville. She retired from Blair Manor in Enfield. Patricia loved her family and dog Susie, she was an avid reader, she enjoyed movies, sewing, cooking and canning from her garden, camping, swimming and decorating. Patricia loved getting together with family for the holidays, especially Christmas, she always made Christmas special for the whole family, she went out of her way with decorating and gifts, Christmases will be hard without her presence and decorations.
Patricia is survived by her children Michael (Michelle) Doyon, Debi (Bernard) Burgess, Carl (Monica) LePage, Gregory (Truc) LePage, Karen (Steven) Dowler, and Kelly Goding; her grandchildren, Rebeckah, Troy, Ashley, Christopher, Raina, Ryan, Joseph, Joshua, Thuy, Bin and Cyrille; her great-grandchildren, Cassaundra, Zachary, Kayla, Elijah, Levi, Eli, Adrian, Riley, Cooper, Mackenzi, Ethan, Bentley, Hailey, Zaiden, Brenton, Brayden, Daymein and Dezarae; her sister Jeannine Buckley; and sister in law Gienia Staron; her nieces and nephews, Johnny and family, Laurie and family, Joey and family, Scott and family, Wendy and family, Ann-Marie and family, Wacek and family, Robert and family, Renata and family. Patricia was predeceased by her parents; brother Leo Doyon; sister Gizele Jordan; son David Goding; daughter Susan LePage; grandson Abel Cain; and daughter-in-law Lee Warren.
Relatives and friends may join the family at Burke-Fortin Funeral Home, 76 Prospect St., Rockville on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, from 3 to 6 p.m., and Saturday, Dec. 5, from 1 to 4 p.m. Please abide by CDC and state of CT guidelines – masks and social distancing will be mandatory.
