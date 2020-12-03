1/
Patricia Pauline (Doyon) Cichon
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia Pauline (Doyon) Cichon 76, of Somers, left us to rejoin her family in heaven on Nov. 29, 2020. Patricia is survived by her devoted, dedicated and loving husband Henry Cichon of 35 years.

Patricia was born in Lewiston, Maine Oct. 16,1944, the daughter of Leo and Simonne (Rouleau) Doyon. Patricia was a member of St. Joseph Church in Rockville. She retired from Blair Manor in Enfield. Patricia loved her family and dog Susie, she was an avid reader, she enjoyed movies, sewing, cooking and canning from her garden, camping, swimming and decorating. Patricia loved getting together with family for the holidays, especially Christmas, she always made Christmas special for the whole family, she went out of her way with decorating and gifts, Christmases will be hard without her presence and decorations.

Patricia is survived by her children Michael (Michelle) Doyon, Debi (Bernard) Burgess, Carl (Monica) LePage, Gregory (Truc) LePage, Karen (Steven) Dowler, and Kelly Goding; her grandchildren, Rebeckah, Troy, Ashley, Christopher, Raina, Ryan, Joseph, Joshua, Thuy, Bin and Cyrille; her great-grandchildren, Cassaundra, Zachary, Kayla, Elijah, Levi, Eli, Adrian, Riley, Cooper, Mackenzi, Ethan, Bentley, Hailey, Zaiden, Brenton, Brayden, Daymein and Dezarae; her sister Jeannine Buckley; and sister in law Gienia Staron; her nieces and nephews, Johnny and family, Laurie and family, Joey and family, Scott and family, Wendy and family, Ann-Marie and family, Wacek and family, Robert and family, Renata and family. Patricia was predeceased by her parents; brother Leo Doyon; sister Gizele Jordan; son David Goding; daughter Susan LePage; grandson Abel Cain; and daughter-in-law Lee Warren.

Relatives and friends may join the family at Burke-Fortin Funeral Home, 76 Prospect St., Rockville on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, from 3 to 6 p.m., and Saturday, Dec. 5, from 1 to 4 p.m. Please abide by CDC and state of CT guidelines – masks and social distancing will be mandatory.

For online condolences please visit pietrasfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Dec. 3 to Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Visitation
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Burke-Fortin Funeral Home
Send Flowers
DEC
5
Visitation
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Burke-Fortin Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Burke-Fortin Funeral Home
76 Prospect Street
Rockville, CT 06066-3226
(860) 875-5490
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved