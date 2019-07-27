Patricia "Patti" R. (Distazio) Crawford, 60, entered into eternal rest Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at St. Francis Hospital.
Born in Springfield, she was a lifelong resident of Enfield and a graduate of Enrico Fermi High School. Patricia worked for 20 years at Hallmark Cards, was an avid Red Sox fan, and enjoyed gardening.
She was predeceased by her father, Albert A. Distazio Sr. She leaves her husband of 40 years, Kenneth A. Crawford; a son, Joseph Crawford of Enfield; her mother, Barbara (Danielson) Distazio of Enfield; a grandson, Kaden Ward; three brothers, Albert A. Distazio Jr., John Distazio, James Distazio; a sister, Donna Rau; a sister-in-law, Karen Distazio; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
The funeral will be Tuesday, July 30, at 10 a.m. at the Browne Memorial Chapels, Enfield, followed by burial in St. Patrick's King Street Cemetery.
Calling hours will be Monday, July 29, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , P.O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123-1718.
Published in Journal Inquirer from July 27 to July 31, 2019