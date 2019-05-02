Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia Raber. View Sign Service Information Browne Funeral Chapels 43 Shaker Road Enfield , CT 06082 (860)-745-3115 Send Flowers Obituary





She was born Nov. 18, 1923, in Westerly, Rhode Island, daughter of the late Thomas and Marion (Waters) Sullivan. She had resided in East Windsor for 67 years. Patricia served her country proudly with the U.S. Navy during World War II. A loving and devoted mother and grandmother she dedicated her life to caring for her family and home. She was a parishioner of St. Philips Church, East Windsor, and loved to travel and cook.



Patricia is survived by her loving children, Ruth R. Murphy (Alan M.) of Nashville, Tennessee, Patricia A. Butler of Austin, Texas, Marion E. Kinney (Michael) of Tulsa, Oklahoma, Douglas J. Raber (Ereika) of Houston, Texas, Cynthia M. Garttmeyer (Edward) of West Suffield, and Margaret M. Gentile (Robert) of East Windsor; 20 beloved grandchildren; 30 cherished great-grandchildren; and eight great-great-grandchildren; along with many nieces and nephews. Besides her husband, and parents, she was also predeceased by a son, Robert M. Raber; a son-in-law, John Butler; and six siblings.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in her memory may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.



There are no calling hours.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, May 6, at 10 a.m. in St. Philip Church, 150 South Main St., East Windsor (St. Marianne Cope Parish). Please go directly to the church. Interment will follow with military honors in St. Patrick King Street Cemetery, Enfield.



Browne Memorial Chapels, Enfield is assisting her family with arrangements.



To leave an online condolence message, or more information visit



