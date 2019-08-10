Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia Waite (Patsy Bessette) Pelkey. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Patricia (Patsy Bessette) Waite Pelkey



July 19, 1945 to July 30, 2019.



Patricia, 74, passed away Tuesday, July 30, 2019, in Pennsylvania.



Patricia was born in Manchester, Jan. 19, 1945, and was the youngest of 11 children. She lost both her parents at a young age and was raised by her siblings. She attended school in Stafford Springs. Patsy married and raised five children in Rockville and when her children became old enough, she began her career of over 15 years at Lapointe's Industry, where she made many lifelong friends and also met Harry Buskey. Patsy and Harry spent 24 happy years together before Harry passed away.



Patsy endured many tragedies in her life, including the loss of her parents and her daughter, Lisa Gifford and Harry within a month of each other. She was the last surviving member of her siblings. Despite all of her hardships, Patsy always had a positive outlook on life, kind words towards others, and spent endless hours on the phone offering guidance to her children, nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and friends.



Patsy met and married Francis Pelkey June 13, 2009, residing just three houses away from her eldest daughter, Connie in Pennsylvania, who cared for her on a regular basis. She enjoyed fishing, tag sales, crochet, oldies music, cooking for her family, videos, spending time outside with her flowers, many odd ornaments and spending time with her three generations of grandchildren. Patsy was known by all for bringing laughter through her goofy faces that she would make often.



Waiting for her in Heaven are Harry; daughter, Lisa; her mother and father; brothers, Dick, Bobby, Junior, Tiny, Billy, Buddy, Donald; and her sisters, Beatrice, Regina, and Donaleen.



Patsy is survived by her husband, Francis; daughters, Connie Cusate and husband, John, Laura Brown and husband, Steve, Judy Rand and husband, Rob; and son, Fred Waite and wife, Kelly; grandchildren, Melissa, Christine, Angela, Ashley, Jesse, Sarah, Becca, Jackie, Erin, Morgan, Mason, Lily, Liam, and Miles; 17 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.



At Patsy's request, there will be no calling hours or memorial services.



Memorial donations may be made in her honor to The or The American Renal Association.







Donations

