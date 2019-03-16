Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patrick A. Martin. View Sign

Patrick A. Martin, 80, of Vernon and formerly of Manchester, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 13, 2019.



Born in Hartford, the son of the late John and Aileen (LaClair) Martin, he grew up and lived most of his life in East Hartford and Manchester before moving to Vernon last year. Patrick really enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He loved playing cards, especially when he was winning. He liked all animals, especially the family's dogs.



He is survived by his sister, Margo Mazzeo of Vernon; his nieces and nephews, Shari Kopcza and her husband, Matthew of Wethersfield, Donald Martin and his wife, Michelle of Bolton, Jo-Anne Mazzeo of Vernon, Debbie Gozzo and her husband, Bill of Windsor, Aileen Lawton and her husband, Tom of South Windsor, and Scott Martin and his wife, Darlene of East Hartford; a sister-in-law, Burne Martin of East Hartford; and his friends at Shady Glen. He was predeceased by three brothers, John "Bing" Martin Jr., Donald Martin and Lee Martin.



Funeral services and burial will be private and at the convenience of his family.



His family would like to thank all the staff at Vernon Manor for the wonderful care that they gave to Patrick.



Memorial donations in his memory may be made to the Connecticut Humane Society, 701 Russell Road, Newington, CT 06111.



